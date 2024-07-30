Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,264.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARWR remained flat at $28.66 on Tuesday. 492,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,838. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

