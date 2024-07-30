Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 18,700 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 2,107.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $249,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,492,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $249,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,492,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.13. 2,305,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,690. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GitLab

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.