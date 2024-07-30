Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $704,000 Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,142,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,697,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth $20,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $4,180,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
Insider Activity at WD-40
In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
WD-40 Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.02. The company had a trading volume of 85,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,925. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $194.09 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.00.
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.
WD-40 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 69.16%.
About WD-40
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
