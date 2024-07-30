Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $788,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Barclays began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,562. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

