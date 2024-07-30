Bayesian Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lowered its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 814.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $2,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,089.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,198 shares of company stock valued at $11,929,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DUOL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.20.

Duolingo Trading Down 1.5 %

DUOL stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.34. 215,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.18 and a beta of 0.73. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $251.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

