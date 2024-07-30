BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 108,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
BCB Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %
BCBP stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,730. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $213.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.03%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on BCBP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
