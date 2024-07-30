Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of Benitec Biopharma worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNTC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.10. 12,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,430. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Benitec Biopharma will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

