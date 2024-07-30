Berkley W R Corp Acquires 1,155,505 Shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) by 211.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155,505 shares during the period. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I makes up approximately 1.1% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Berkley W R Corp owned 8.44% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I worth $19,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 815,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares during the period. Kim LLC raised its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 1,087.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 463,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 424,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 3,967.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 374,027 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVCB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors.

