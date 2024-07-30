Berkley W R Corp Boosts Holdings in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Free Report) by 76.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 545,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,792 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Zalatoris II Acquisition were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,124,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.06. 215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,233. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Profile

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.

