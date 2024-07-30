Berkley W R Corp Buys 335,774 Shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA)

Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Free Report) by 270.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,774 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 7.18% of Metal Sky Star Acquisition worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,684,000. Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth $444,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Metal Sky Star Acquisition alerts:

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MSSA stock remained flat at $11.35 during trading hours on Monday. 80 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,608. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Profile

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.