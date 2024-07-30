Berkley W R Corp Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN)

Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,786 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 3.79% of InFinT Acquisition worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFIN. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in InFinT Acquisition by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 454,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in InFinT Acquisition by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 530,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 282,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

InFinT Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE IFIN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.76. 76,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,286. InFinT Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48.

InFinT Acquisition Profile

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in financial services and technology sectors in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

