Berkley W R Corp Has $7.69 Million Position in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) by 127.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,677 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 7.31% of CSLM Acquisition worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSLM. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in CSLM Acquisition by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 355,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 352,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 233,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSLM Acquisition Stock Performance

CSLM Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.30 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

CSLM Acquisition Profile

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

