Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 164,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XFIN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in ExcelFin Acquisition by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 83,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in ExcelFin Acquisition by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 103,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 73,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XFIN traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,296. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.

About ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

