Berkley W R Corp Purchases 129,324 Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT)

Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) by 165.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,324 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Ares Acquisition Co. II worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 426,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 152,411 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,712,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,110 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AACT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.74. 525,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,547. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

