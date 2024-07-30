Berkley W R Corp Raises Position in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK)

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report) by 2,887.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,378 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Global Blockchain Acquisition were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 201,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 75,909 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Blockchain Acquisition alerts:

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

GBBK traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,019. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.