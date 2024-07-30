Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Beyond Stock Up 9.4 %

BYON opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Beyond has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYON. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Beyond from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $50,468.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 197,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,168.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $596,237 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Further Reading

