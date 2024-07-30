Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:BYON opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $621.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.71.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,302.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,779.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 193,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,708.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,302.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,095 shares of company stock worth $596,237. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $8,956,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $2,271,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

