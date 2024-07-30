Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in July

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 403,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Billerud AB (publ) stock remained flat at $9.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,787. Billerud AB has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Region Europe, Region North America, and Solutions & Other segments. The Region Europe segment manufactures and sells liquid packaging board, kraft paper, containerboard, cartonboard, sack paper and market pulp, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages, industrial, medical and hygiene, as well as consumer and luxury goods.

