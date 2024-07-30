Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in July

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 403,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Billerud AB (publ) Price Performance
Billerud AB (publ) stock remained flat at $9.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,787. Billerud AB has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.
About Billerud AB (publ)
