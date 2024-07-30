Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops One Day Volume of $12,867.37

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and $12,867.37 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00077988 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00018586 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009266 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,557.68 or 0.46060822 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

