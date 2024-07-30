BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Stock Price Up 4.4%

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.49. 65,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 275,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

BitFuFu Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.93.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BitFuFu

BitFuFu Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BitFuFu stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in BitFuFu Inc. ( NASDAQ:FUFU Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.38% of BitFuFu at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

