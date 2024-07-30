Bittensor (TAO) Price Hits $321.04 on Major Exchanges

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 1% against the dollar. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and $48.28 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for about $321.04 or 0.00484979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,149,264 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,145,595. The last known price of Bittensor is 321.14638736 USD and is down -6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $45,678,604.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

