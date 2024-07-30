BitTorrent-New Achieves Market Capitalization of $878.10 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $878.10 million and $26.57 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000602 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001501 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000563 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000093 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $30,615,937.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.