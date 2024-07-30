BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.63.

BJRI opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.18 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 296,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51,364 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

