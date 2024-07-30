Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.12-4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.164-1.194 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.39. 219,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average is $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.69 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $787,605.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,739 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,500.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $235,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,169.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 9,902 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $787,605.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,500.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,161. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

