Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.00

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.26), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.26).
Blackfinch Spring VCT Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.05.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Blackfinch Spring VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50.
About Blackfinch Spring VCT
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackfinch Spring VCT
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Blackfinch Spring VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackfinch Spring VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.