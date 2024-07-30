BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

ECAT opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

