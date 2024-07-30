Block (NYSE:SQ) Rating Reiterated by Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SQ. Citigroup upped their target price on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Block from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.41.

SQ stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.40. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,173 shares of company stock worth $9,363,222. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of Block by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Block by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Block by 2.3% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 47,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

