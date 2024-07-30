Blur Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Blur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blur has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $15.27 million and $30.10 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,771,966,765.4585235 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.19422328 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $30,935,870.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

