BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Trading 5.3% Higher

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.53 and last traded at $27.52. 740,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,675,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

