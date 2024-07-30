BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE ZWH traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$24.26. 7,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,652. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of C$20.51 and a twelve month high of C$24.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.01.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.