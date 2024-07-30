Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.00.
In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total transaction of C$4,273,941.42. Insiders sold 83,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,979 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
