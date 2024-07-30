Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.00.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded up C$1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$92.98. The stock had a trading volume of 215,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,994. The company has a market cap of C$7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$39.87 and a 1 year high of C$100.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total transaction of C$4,273,941.42. Insiders sold 83,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,979 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

