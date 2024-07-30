Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343,908 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.93% of Brady worth $55,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Brady by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 1,107.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brady stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $71.82. 174,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,912. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

