BrightView (NYSE:BV) Shares Gap Up to $13.44

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.44, but opened at $14.00. BrightView shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 86,806 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

BrightView Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.78%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

