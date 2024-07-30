Brokerages Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Price Target at $122.50

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.42.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 19,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK opened at $162.70 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

