Brokerages Set PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) PT at $43.80

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of PNM opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. PNM Resources has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 170.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 106.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 152.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4,061.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

