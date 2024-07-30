Brokerages Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) PT at $69.57

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WGO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 47.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,448,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,044,000 after purchasing an additional 161,987 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 484.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 832,187 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 877,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,948,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,452 shares during the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

