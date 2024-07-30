Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BIPC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,886. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

