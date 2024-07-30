Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.63. 5,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

