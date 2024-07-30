Brunswick’s (BC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BCFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 7.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 7.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 249.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

