Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Burtech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. 1,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. Burtech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 504,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,429 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 522,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 273,630 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

