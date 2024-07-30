Cable One (CABO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). The firm had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $39 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CABO traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $412.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,038. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One has a 1-year low of $318.68 and a 1-year high of $741.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,958.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.83.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

