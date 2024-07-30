Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Up 9.6% in July

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.8 days.
Calian Group Stock Down 1.3 %
CLNFF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. Calian Group has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97.
