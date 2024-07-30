Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Camber Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,496,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Camber Energy has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.07.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter. Camber Energy had a negative return on equity of 100.29% and a negative net margin of 172.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camber Energy

Camber Energy Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Camber Energy stock. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in Camber Energy, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CEI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 356,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Phraction Management LLC owned 0.33% of Camber Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company operates through two segments, Power Generation and Oil and Gas Exploration. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

Featured Stories

