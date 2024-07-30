Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0887 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63.
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
