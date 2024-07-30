Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0887 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

