Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.12. 2,099,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.