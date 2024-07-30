Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.12. 2,099,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

