Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading 2.2% Higher

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.57 and last traded at C$10.42. 96,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,389,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ATB Capital set a C$10.00 price target on Canopy Growth and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.10. The firm has a market cap of C$797.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

In other news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total value of C$37,155.72. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

