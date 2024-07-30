Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.36.

Several analysts have commented on CPX shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Capital Power

Capital Power Stock Performance

Capital Power stock opened at C$41.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.13. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$33.90 and a twelve month high of C$42.37.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 5,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.14 per share, with a total value of C$185,700.00. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.