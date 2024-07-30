Captrust Financial Advisors Has $21.95 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 451,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,480. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

