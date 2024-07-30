Captrust Financial Advisors Has $23.40 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $23,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 571,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.62. The stock had a trading volume of 176,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,313. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $111.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.74 and its 200 day moving average is $102.48.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

