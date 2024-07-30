Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $26,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.48. 1,674,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,836. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $82.94.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

